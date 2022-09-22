Salesforce and WhatsApp Are Joining Forces

Salesforce and WhatsApp are partnering to integrate WhatsApp messaging with Salesforce’s CRM platform.

Salesforce is the top CRM platform, while WhatsApp is the top instant messaging service. The partnership will allow companies to leverage the power of WhatsApp to better communicate with their customers.

Companies will be able to use the all-new Salesforce Genie to activate their customers and gain real-time insights. Salesforce Genie will also help inform companies’ Click-to-WhatsApp ad campaigns on both Facebook and Instagram.

“L’Oreal is on a mission to invent the future of beauty, which also requires us to revolutionize how we connect with our customers around the world. Our customers move fast – we not only have to keep up but exceed their expectations across every interaction. As more customers use their mobile devices as their primary way to engage our brand, we need a single messaging solution that pulls in information across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT, to help us deliver personalized customer service, deliver product recommendations, and increase sales. Being able to do all of the above on WhatsApp as a single messaging platform could have a tremendous opportunity in beauty, to drive conversational commerce and build greater engagement,” said Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at L’Oréal.