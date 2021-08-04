Salesforce Acquiring RPA Company Servicetrace

Salesforce has entered an agreement to purchase Servicetrace, a robotic process automation (RPA) provider.

The RPA industry is currently exploding, as companies large and small look to automation as a way to cut costs and improve efficiency. The transition to remote work has made it more difficult to manage the data, however, making it difficult to integrate the data and properly manage it.

Salesforce clearly sees RPA as an important step in helping customers adapt to the work-from-anywhere reality. The company plans to integrate Servicetrace with its own MuleSoft subsidiary.

MuleSoft CEO Brent Hayward highlighted the potential benefits:

With the addition of Servicetrace, MuleSoft will be able to deliver a leading unified integration, API management, and RPA platform, which will further enrich the Salesforce Customer 360 — empowering organizations to deliver connected experiences from anywhere. The new RPA capabilities will enhance Salesforce’s Einstein Automate solution, enabling end-to-end workflow automation across any system for Service, Sales, Industries, and more.

The company expects the deal to close in Q3 of its fiscal year 2022, which ends October 31, 2021.