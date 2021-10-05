Router Configuration Change Responsible for Facebook Outage

Facebook has disclosed the cause of its outage Monday, one of the worst in its history, and misconfigured routers were to blame.

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services went down late Monday morning, and remained down most of the day. The company has revealed the problem in a blog post.

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.

The company said it is working to learn from its mistake.