Google continues to build out its free Google TV content, adding the Roku Channel to the mix.

According to TechCrunch, the free channel is coming to Google TV, as well as Android TV OS devices. The Roku Channel is a leading source of free content, with some 100 million viewers in the US.

As TechCrunch highlights, Google TV has been adding a ton of free content, and now boasts more than 800 channels, including Pluto TV, Tubi, and now the Roku Channel.