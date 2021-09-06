Robots Now Taking Service Jobs

Robots and automation are moving into an unexpected sector, taking service jobs many once thought were safe.

Robots and automation have already made major headway in manufacturing and industry, but many experts thought customer-facing service jobs were safe. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the game, and service jobs are now up for grabs.

According to AP News robots are increasingly being used for drive-thru ordering, tossing pizza dough, sorting goods, transporting goods and inspecting gauges.

Robots have a number of advantages, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Robots don’t call in sick, they don’t spread disease, they don’t complain and they don’t take time off. Adding to their adoption is the fact that AI and robot development has reached a point where most tasks can be handled with little to no errors.

One thing is certain: As the technology advances, robots and automation will increasingly spread into a wider range industries, including ones that were thought to be a safe haven.