Rivian CEO Throws Cold Water On CarPlay Integration

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has thrown cold water on any hopes of CarPlay integration, despite the company supporting Apple Music.

Rivian is one of the leading EV companies, and one of Tesla’s main competitors. As the company’s vehicles gain popularity, many have been clamoring for CarPlay integration. In an interview on the Decoder podcast, via 9to5Mac, Scaringe says it’s not happening.

We’ve taken the view of the digital experience in the vehicle wants to feel consistent and holistically harmonious across every touch point. In order to do that, the idea of having customers jump in or out of an application for which we don’t control and for which doesn’t have deep capabilities to leverage other parts of the vehicle experience. For example, if you’re in CarPlay and wanna open the front trunk, you have to leave the application and go to another interface. It’s not consistent with how we think about really creating a pure product experience.

Scaringe did say the company will continue to integrate with individual features that integrate with its overall vision.