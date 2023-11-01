Revenge of the Laid-Off Employee: Majority Will Not Return

Companies looking to hire workers they laid off are in for a disappointment, with a majority saying they would not consider such an offer.

Re-hiring laid-off employees is a popular option for companies that let thousands of workers go toward the end of the pandemic. As the economy shows signs of recovery, employers are looking to fill roles, and previous employees take less time and training to bring up-to-speed.

According to a poll conducted by Glassdoor, however, 58% of laid-off employees say they would not return to the company that sent them packing.

The industries with professionals least likely to return to an employer that laid them off are law (23%) and accounting (31%). The most likely to return are sales (50%), advertising (48%), and finance (48%). As for tech, 46% of professionals would accept a job offer to return to a company that laid them off In terms of gender, men are slightly more likely to return, with 45% of men saying they’d return to the employer that laid them off while 39% of women would do the same. And as far as age goes, 51% of those over 45 would return to an employer that laid them off. Around ~41% of those aged 21-44 would do the same.

The report is bad news, especially for executives — such as Salesforce’s Marc Benioff — who have specifically said they want to bring laid-off employees back.