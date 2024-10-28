Read AI Raises $21 Million to Further ‘Connected Intelligence’

Read AI, a leader in generative AI meeting summaries, has raised $21 million to further its efforts to apply AI to business communication tools.

Read AI provides notes, live transcription, reports, and recordings of meetings, such as those conducted via Zoom, Slack, Teams, Google Meet, and more. The company is expanding its offerings, securing $21 million in Series A funding to further its development.

Along with the Series A, Read introduces gen AI summaries, “Readouts”, for email and messaging on Gmail, Outlook, Teams, and Slack. Read’s intelligent agents work quietly in the background, enabling your meetings, emails, and messages to interact with each other. This connected intelligence unifies your communications and empowers you and your team with personalized, actionable briefings, tailored to your needs and priorities.

“Read is about getting to the heart of work – creating value, not sorting emails, expanding threads, and sitting in meetings,” said David Shim, Co-Founder and CEO of Read AI.

“Read AI brings together your meetings, emails, and messages and transforms them into collaborative partners, so that they talk to each other, share information, offer updates, find answers, and organize tasks through connected intelligence. By turning dialogue into action, Read ensures every conversation moves you to value and impact,” said Shim.

AI assistants have become a popular option for companies and organizations that rely heavily on videoconferencing platforms, giving users an easy way to go back through a meeting and pull out key points without having to watch a recording of the entire event. Read AI has capitalized on the trend, establishing itself as a key player in the space.

“Read AI empowers every knowledge worker to spend radically less time on process – meetings, emails, and messaging – and more time on what matters most: creating value,” said Coddy Johnson, Partner at Goodwater, and incoming board member. “Everyone from college students to project managers to oil field supervisors and startup entrepreneurs agree – and they are adopting Read at a historic pace. Based on third-party data analysis, Read AI is not only the fastest-growing meeting note-taker, it is also one of the fastest-growing consumer utility apps of all time.

“David and his team’s vision has already transformed the meeting experience of hundreds of thousands of users. With the launch of connected intelligence, it will soon transform the working experience for millions of consumers and the businesses, schools, institutions, and homes they support,” said Johnson.