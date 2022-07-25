PSA: Update Google Chrome Immediately

Google has released a major update to Google Chrome, fixing a number of critical bugs, including ones that could lead to remote takeover.

The latest version fixes 11 bugs, five of which are rated High severity. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is advising users and companies to upgrade immediately.

Google has released Chrome version 103.0.5060.134 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.