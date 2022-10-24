Oracle Opens New Region for Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure in South Africa

Oracle is expanding its Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, opening a new region in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure allows customers to integrate and use the two cloud platforms, making it an ideal option for hybrid cloud deployments. The new region will allow customers throughout Africa to use Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Microsoft Azure gives our joint customers the flexibility and choice to innovate using the best of both our clouds. With growing customer demand for multicloud capabilities across Africa, we look forward to helping Microsoft Azure customers migrate their workloads to the cloud without the need for complicated re-platforming, while giving them seamless access to Oracle Database services on OCI,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, Technology Cloud, Middle East and Africa, Oracle.

“Microsoft and Oracle share a long-standing history of delivering excellence on behalf of our mutual customers and supporting their evolving needs,” said Colin Erasmus, COO, Microsoft South Africa. “Expanding the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure to Johannesburg ensures our valued customers in this region can benefit from the choice to deploy multicloud solutions.”

Oracle emphasized the benefits of a multicloud approach.