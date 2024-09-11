OpenAI Says It Now Has One Million Paid Business Users

OpenAI’s path toward profitability appears to be headed in the right direction, with the company reporting that it has one million paid business users.

Turning a profit is one of the largest challenges facing generative AI firms, as investors pour billions into a technology that has yet to have its defining, “can’t live without it” moment. Despite the challenges, Bloomberg reports OpenAI is touting the fact it now has one million business users paying for ChatGPT.

As the outlet points out, this is a major uptick from the 600,000 paying users OpenAI reported in April, no doubt boost by OpenAI targeting the enterprise with privacy controls designed to help companies use generative AI without risking corporate secrets.

Despite crossing the one million user milestone, OpenAI is reportedly still exploring additional ways to monetize ChatGPT. The company is even looking at charging as much as $2,000 for a ChatGPT subscription, although it is doubtful the company will charge quite that much.

The company’s upcoming “Strawberry” model could help drive even further growth, with the new model specifically designed for enterprise use cases.