NYC Mayor-Elect: Schools Should Teach Crypto

Cryptocurrencies have a new ally, with New York City mayor-elect wanting schools to teach children about crypto.

Adams has already said he wants his first three paychecks in Bitcoin, and has been a staunch proponent of the technology. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Adams voiced his belief that schools should be teaching children about cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrency is a new way of paying for goods and services throughout the entire globe,” Adams said. “And that is what we must do, open our schools to teach the technology and teach this new way of thinking, when it comes down to paying for goods and services.”

Adams also brushed off criticism from those who say crypto is a risky investment by sharing that he lost thousands in the stock market crash of ’08, showing there are risks involved in any financial investment. He emphasized the importance of focusing on innovation.

“I want to make sure this city becomes a center of innovation, no matter what that innovation is.”