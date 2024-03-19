Nokia Believes Reddit May Be Infringing Its Patents

Reddit continues to face complications ahead of its IPO, with Nokia informing the social media company it may be infringing its patents.

Reddit is preparing for its highly-anticipated IPO, but is warning investors that it will continue to face patent challenges common in the tech industry. Most recently, the company was informed that it may be infringing some of Nokia’s patents, according to an SEC filing:

For example, on March 18, 2024, Nokia Technologies sent us a letter indicating they believed that Reddit infringes certain of their patents. We will evaluate their claims. As we face increasing competition and become increasingly high profile, the possibility of receiving more intellectual property claims against us grows. In addition, various “non-practicing entities,” and other intellectual property rights holders have asserted in the past, and may attempt to assert in the future, intellectual property claims against us and have sought, and may attempt to seek in the future, to monetize the intellectual property rights they own to extract value through licensing arrangements or other settlements.

Reddit recently received a letter of inquiry from the FTC regarding its licensing deal with Google to provide data for AI training.