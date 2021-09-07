No, Android Apps Are Not Coming to the Xbox

The Xbox will not be getting Windows 11 Android app support, despite some rumors to the contrary.

One of the biggest features in Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 is support for Android apps. Microsoft had originally planned on including support when Windows 11 shipped, but the company has since indicated Android support will arrive later.

Rumors started circulating that the Xbox may also get support for Android apps, but Windows Central says Microsoft has confirmed that is not the case, saying the company has “no plans” for the feature.