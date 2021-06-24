New York Magazine Working With Apple on ‘Journalism Project’

New York Magazine Editor in Chief, David Haskell has said his publication is working with Apple on a “journalism project.”

The news industry has been under siege for years, thanks mainly to the rise of digital news and publications. A number of companies have worked on solutions, one of those being Apple News.

Various publications have met with differing degrees of success with Apple’s platform, but it appears New York Magazine has not seen game-changing results. Despite that, it appears the publication is working with on a journalistic endeavor with Apple, which Haskell alluded to in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

We’re working with Apple right now on a journalism project together and that has unlocked some opportunities for us. It seems to be fairly consistent with the larger strategy of thinking about this place as a subscription business, but I don’t think Apple News has been a game changer for us.

It should be interesting to see what Haskell is talking about, and whether the project it’s working on with Apple will be available to other publications as well.