New Apple iPads Coming May 7

Apple has revealed when it will announce new iPads, slating May 7 as the date when it will update its tablet, after unprecedented delays.

Apple has reportedly been struggling with this model, dealing with software and hardware challenges alike. Transitioning to OLED displays has presented problems, and the company has reportedly had issues with the 11-inch model’s screens. The company had to switch to LG screens at the eleventh hour as a result of the problems it was face. The latest iPadOS has also posed a challenge, requiring extra work to be optimized for the new hardware.

Early reports put an iPad release as early as March, but that date kept getting pushed back to May. Despite the issues, it appears Apple is finally ready to reveal the next model, announcing a new event on its Apple Events page.

The logo is clearly a nod to the iPad, with a hand holding an Apple Pencil. The event begins at 7:00 AM PT, and can be watched via www.apple.com or on the Apple TV app.