Mullvad Leta Is a Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Mullvad, the company behind one of the best VPNs on the market, has announced a search engine aimed at protecting user privacy.

Mullvad is well-established as one of the leading VPNs, with a proven track record of providing no-logs service and passing independent audits. The company recently released its own web browser, in cooperation with the Tor Project, and has announced the availability of its Mullvad Leta search engine.

Mullvad Leta is accessible only with a paid Mullvad VPN account; you can set it as default in the Mullvad Browser, or reach it at leta.mullvad.net Mullvad Leta uses the Google Search API as a proxy, caching each search. These cached results are shared amongst all users, reducing costs and improving privacy. This service is user-supported and doesn’t rely on ads or data selling.

Mullvad says search results are private and, like its other products, has passed an independent audit.