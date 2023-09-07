MSI Fixes “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” Windows 11 Bug

MSI has released a BIOS update that fixes the “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” error some Windows 11 users have been seeing.

MSI announced the news in on its website:

Regarding some of our users receiving an error message of “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” upon Blue Screen of Death with MSI’s Intel 700 and 600 Series Motherboards. MSI and Intel have been working hard these several weeks to come up with a solution together and have found the root cause of the BSOD issue which is regarding the firmware setting of Intel Hybrid Architecture.

The company says the update will be available to all customers by the end of September:

The new BIOS coming will include an update on the Intel CPU uCode which will prevent any more messages regarding the “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” issues. This upcoming update will correspond to both 13th-generation and newer ones. There will be more BIOS available to download on MSI’s official website for all Intel 700 and 600 Series models this week and all BIOS release will be available by the end of September.

Customers can learn more here.