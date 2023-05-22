Minnesota Passes Minimum Wage Bill for Gig Workers

Minnesota’s legislative bodies have passed a bill that would provide minimum wage to gig workers.

Gig workers are an important part of the economy, with some industries relying almost entirely on them. Gig workers, by and large, receive no base pay or benefits, relying exclusively on the fees they earn from the service they provide.

According to The New York Times, Minnesota lawmakers want to change that, with the Senate voting 35-32 to pass a bill that would guarantee gig workers minimum wage. The bill previously passed the House 69-61.

The bill now goes to Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law before the legislative session ends Monday. It’s unclear whether the governor will sign the bill, however.

“The new economy, especially around the gig economy, we have to think about these workers,” said Gov. Walz. “It’s something that I think there’s a lot more conversations to happen and there’s a lot more advocate groups that I think need to be at the table.”