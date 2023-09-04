Advertise with Us
Microsoft Unveils Pricing for Teams Recording and Transcription APIs

Microsoft has unveiled its pricing for API access to Teams recording and transcriptions, which are currently available as a public preview....
Written by Staff
Monday, September 4, 2023

    Microsoft has been developing APIs for recording and transcripts in Teams, but the company has begun charging for access beginning September 1. Ayan Chakraborty announced the news in one of the company’s developer blog posts:

    In Microsoft Teams, users can record and transcribe their Teams meetings to capture and review the meeting content. On September 1, 2023, we are starting billing in public preview for the Recording and Transcript APIs that allows developers to fetch content from meetings transcripts & recordings. These APIs are priced as follows:

    Recording — $0.03 per minute Transcription — $0.024 per minute

    Developers looking to get started can read more here.

