Microsoft Pulls the Plug On OneDrive URL Upload

Microsoft is pulling the plug on one of OneDrive’s most useful upcoming features, the ability to upload files via a URL.

URL upload was still in preview, and seemed poised to be one of the cloud storage service’s most useful features. Unfortunately, the company confirmed it is pulling the plug on it in a development blog post:

As part of our ongoing efforts to improve OneDrive performance and reliability, we have decided to discontinue support for the preview feature that allows you to upload files to OneDrive from a URL. This feature was introduced as an experimental option for users who wanted to save files from the web directly to their OneDrive without downloading them first and was only ever supported for Consumer OneDrive. However, we have found that this feature has low usage and high maintenance costs, and it does not align with our vision for OneDrive as a cloud storage service that syncs your files across devices.

Microsoft says it will stop supporting the feature on March 29, 2024.