Microsoft Partially Fixes Windows 11 SSD Performance Issues

Microsoft appears to have partially fixed the poor performance issues that were plaguing NVMe SSD users in Windows 11.

According to Windows Latest, the Windows 11 August 2023 Update appears to have fixed some issues with SSDs in Windows 11 that began with the March 2023 update. Some users had reported as much as a 50% performance hit.

“In the world of DevOps, I/O performance is king. After the March update, it was like driving a sports car with a clogged fuel filter. This recent August update has fixed NVMe SSD problems for us, but it has also shed light on the need for Microsoft to improve its quality assurance processes. Also, thanks for tracking the issue for us, Mayank,” one user told the outlet.

“I manage a fleet of systems, and the sluggish SSD issue from the March update was a glaring anomaly. Had to provisionally look for third-party solutions just to keep things moving. With the August update now deployed across the board, I see consistent disk performance across our devices. Grateful for the fix, but it’s a reminder of how crucial thorough testing is before rolling out any software updates,” another user told Windows Latest.

Interestingly, the August 2023 Update does not mention the SSD performance issues, not does it fix it for all users. Nonetheless, at least some users are reporting improved performance after the update.