Microsoft Notepad and Paint Receive AI Treatment

Microsoft continues to incorporate AI across its product lines, this time adding it to its Notepad and Paint applications.

Notepad and Paint are some of Microsoft’s most basic apps, yet they are used by countless individuals on a daily basis. Microsoft is ensuring those individuals have access to its AI tools, bringing a number of powerful features to each app in the Canary and Dev Channels.

Rewrite in Notepad

Notepad’s AI integration will make it easier to edit and rewrite content.

With this update, we are introducing the ability to rewrite content in Notepad with the help of generative AI. You can rephrase sentences, adjust the tone, and modify the length of your content based on your preferences to refine your text.

The company has already rolled out the new feature to customers in multiple regions.

Rewrite in Notepad is available in preview to all users on Windows 11 in the following regions: United States, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany. To use rewrite, you need to sign in with your Microsoft account. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and Copilot Pro subscribers in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand will also be able to use AI credits to use rewrite in Notepad.

Paint

Paint’s AI integration adds a number of useful features, including Generative Fill.

In this update, we are introducing generative fill, a powerful new creation tool designed to help you make your artistic process more fun and intuitive. With generative fill, you can make edits and additions with just a few words while maintaining the existing art style of your project. Whether you’re a seasoned artist looking to add intricate details or a hobbyist experimenting with new ideas, generative fill helps you fine-tune your digital art, with just enough AI to assist you in realizing your creative vision while remaining in full control of the output.

Similarly, Generative Erase will give users the ability to easily remove elements from an image.

We are also introducing generative erase, a new AI-powered tool that helps you remove unwanted objects from the canvas, filling in the empty space left behind to make it look like the object was never there.

Cocreator and Image Creator

The company has also “improved the underlying diffusion-based model for Cocreator to deliver better results faster, and with built-in moderation, it’s a creative experience you can trust.”

At the same time, Microsoft is expanding access to Image Creator in Paint.