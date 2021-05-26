Microsoft Integrates GPT-3 Into Power Apps Low Code Development

Microsoft is integrating GPT-3 — a natural language model developed by OpenAI — with its low-code development tools.

Microsoft Power Apps is the company’s low-code development platform, designed to allow individuals to create software with minimal coding experiencing. GTP-3 is a natural language model developed by OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that was co-founded by Elon Musk.

By combining GTP-3 and Power Apps, Microsoft hopes to revolutionize low-code development, alowing individuals to program using natural expression commands.

Microsoft’s Jennifer Langston outlined the benefits in a company blog post:

For instance, the new AI-powered features will allow an employee building an e-commerce app to describe a programming goal using conversational language like “find products where the name starts with ‘kids.’” A fine-tuned GPT-3 model then offers choices for transforming the command into a Microsoft Power Fx formula, the open source programming language of the Power Platform, such as “Filter(‘BC Orders’ Left(‘Product Name’,4)=”Kids”).

Integrating GPT-3 into Power Apps will help the company’s development tools go from low-code to no-code.

“Using an advanced AI model like this can help our low-code tools become even more widely available to an even bigger audience by truly becoming what we call no code,” said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president for Microsoft’s low code application platform.

“This will allow people to query and explore data in ways they literally couldn’t do before, and that will be the magical moment,” Lamanna added.