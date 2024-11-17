Microsoft Ending Windows Mail and Calendar Support

Microsoft announced it is ending support for Windows Mail and Calendar, with users having until the end of 2024 to migrate to another client.

Windows Mail and Calendar are the basic email and scheduling apps on Windows 10 and Windows 11. According to Microsoft, the company is ending support for the apps, effective December 31, 2024. Unfortunately, not only will the apps will no longer be available for download, they will also stop functioning altogether.

Support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People will end on December 31, 2024. We’re currently in the process of moving existing users to the new Outlook for Windows. After December 31, 2024, users will no longer be able to send and receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar. Any local emails, calendar events, and contacts stored in Mail, Calendar, and People will remain exportable following the steps in Export emails and contacts from Windows Mail or People and import to new Outlook.

The company has positioned Outlook for Windows as an all-in-one successor to Mail and Calendar.

The new Outlook for Windows brings the latest features with a modern and simplified design to your Windows 11 PC. You can tailor it to your style and do more with the new Outlook for Windows! Learn more about the new Outlook for Windows.

Microsoft says Outlook for Windows is free, with no subscription required to use it. The app also includes built-in AI to help users write better emails with less mistakes. The company outlines several additional benefits.

Streamline accounts. Now everyone can access their emails—in one spot—on every Windows device. That's Gmail, Yahoo! and even a place for that account you use for shopping.

Stay on top of things. Organize your appointments, share availability and events with a click, and ensure time for important people and events.

Feel secure. Trust in Microsoft's security to help keep your emails and documents safe from phishing and scams.

Accomplish more. Enjoy Microsoft 365 free on the web and use Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneDrive with the click of a button.

Stay organized. File your valuable content neatly or find it simply with universal search, make your calendar yours with multiple options and personalization capabilities, and know when your packages will arrive with package tracking.

Unify your accounts. The new Outlook for Windows brings several advantages when it comes to managing your emails and calendars. For example, you can now view your various emails and calendar events in one place, making it easier to stay organized. This is also great for people who have accounts from multiple providers, as they can access them all from one unified inbox.

Mail and Calendar users should begin the process of exporting their data and moving to another client. Obviously, Outlook for Windows will likely offer the smoothest transition, a transition made even easier by Microsoft’s directions in the link above.