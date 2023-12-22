Microsoft Deprecates Windows Mixed Reality

Microsoft appears to be changing direction with its mixed reality efforts, deprecating features that were included in Windows in 2017.

The company revealed the news on its Deprecated features for Windows client page:

Windows Mixed Reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. This deprecation includes the Mixed Reality Portal app, and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta.

Companies have struggled to realize the potential of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, and Microsoft is no exception. The company has been scaling back some of its efforts, with Windows Mixed Reality’s deprecation the latest indication of such measures.