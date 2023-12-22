Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
VirtualRealityTrends

Microsoft Deprecates Windows Mixed Reality

Microsoft appears to be changing direction with its mixed reality efforts, deprecating features that were included in Windows in 2017....
Microsoft Deprecates Windows Mixed Reality
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, December 22, 2023

    • Microsoft appears to be changing direction with its mixed reality efforts, deprecating features that were included in Windows in 2017.

    The company revealed the news on its Deprecated features for Windows client page:

    Windows Mixed Reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. This deprecation includes the Mixed Reality Portal app, and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta.

    Companies have struggled to realize the potential of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, and Microsoft is no exception. The company has been scaling back some of its efforts, with Windows Mixed Reality’s deprecation the latest indication of such measures.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |