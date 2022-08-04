Microsoft and Next Pathway Partner to Speed Up Cloud Migration

Microsoft has partnered Next Pathway to help companies speed up their migration from legacy data warehouses to Microsoft Azure.

Cloud adoption is progressing faster than ever, but many companies are still stuck on legacy data warehouses, struggling to find the best way to migrate their data. Microsoft and Next Pathway have partnered to use the latter’s software to help companies make the transition.

Next Pathway has developed a suite of tools that companies can use to analyze their current data and workloads, as well as translate, test, and migrate complex workloads, including SQL, ETL pipelines/workflows, Stored Procedures, and other code types. The company’s technology can also translate legacy ETL pipelines to Azure Data Factory (ADF).

“We are pleased to partner with Next Pathway and provide our customers with a faster and more efficient migration path to Microsoft Azure,” said Zia Mansoor, Worldwide Vice President Data and AI.

“At Next Pathway we are continuously innovating to make it easier, and faster for our customers to migrate to the cloud. We are extremely excited to be working with Microsoft”, said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway.