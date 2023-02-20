Meta Is Testing ‘Meta Verified’ Service

Meta is taking on Twitter Blue, testing a “Meta Verified” service that would allow content creators to distinguish themselves.

The company, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, made the announcement Sunday:

To help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster, today Mark Zuckerberg announced that we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach. We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

The new service will give creators a verified badge; better protection against impersonation; better reach and visibility; live support; and exclusive features to help verified creators reach their audience.

The price starts at $11.99, with a $3 extra charge to subscribe on iOS or Android: