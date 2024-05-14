Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
BusinessCommunicationTrends

Meta Is Killing Off Workplace, Zoom to Benefit

Meta is reportedly killing off Workplace, its business-oriented tool that provided a combination of communication and social media features....
Meta Is Killing Off Workplace, Zoom to Benefit
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    • Meta is reportedly killing off Workplace, its business-oriented tool that provided a combination of communication and social media features.

    According to Axios, Meta has been informing customers that Workplace will largely shut down at the end of September 2025. After that date, customers will only be able to download the app and use it to access existing data, but will not be able to use its other features. The app will shut down and stop working entirely in 2026.

    “We are discontinuing Workplace from Meta so we can focus on building AI and metaverse technologies that we believe will fundamentally reshape the way we work,” Meta said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

    Interestingly, Zoom appears to be the biggest potential beneficiary of Meta’s decision, with the social media giant saying it will transition users to Zoom’s Workvivo.

    “Over the next two years, we will provide our Workplace customers the option to transition to Zoom’s Workvivo product, Meta’s only preferred migration partner,” the statement added.

    As Axios points out, Meta’s decision comes as the company is investing billions in AI, as well as the metaverse. The company is clearly trying to streamline its operations and reduce its cost to better focus on its core products.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |