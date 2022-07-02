Mark Zuckerberg: We’re Facing ‘One of the Worst Downturns That We’ve Seen’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is joining the chorus of business leaders warning of a major recession on the horizon.

Banks, CEOS, and business leaders have begun warning that the US is headed for a recession. Zuckerberg is the latest to express concern, voicing one of the more dire warnings.

“If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history,” Zuckerberg said in a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters.

As a result of the expected downturn, Meta has reduced its hiring goal for 2022 from 10,000 engineers to 6,000-7,000.

Zuckerberg also indicated his hope that individuals who weren’t making the cut will end up leaving the company.

“Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg said.

“Part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” he said.