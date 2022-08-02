Who Needs M-Commerce Applications?

In a world where physical outlets are shrinking and apps are helping businesses drive sales growth, the smartphone is one of the most powerful tools to connect with your target audience. Almost every adult has it, and online giants are scaling their ecosystems by developing mobile shopping. In this article, we will discuss the viability of cooperation with mobile app developers for modern business.

Does your business need an app?

Almost all retailers are thinking about developing their own mobile solution for growth in m-commerce. Everyone wants to be in trend, but it can be difficult to decide and seriously change the entire sales system. Creating an m-commerce product requires research and understanding of new retail customer trajectories on the way to purchases, creating infrastructure in the company itself, including organizing logistics, working with CRM systems, and developing support and loyalty programs.

However, there is definitely a business for which the creation of m-commerce applications is most relevant.

Food delivery services.

Trading networks. The application provides not only sales but also helps to build loyalty. This is especially true for local players, for whom it is important to keep regular customers in their area of ​​the city or their region. This also includes non-grocery chains – hardware stores, cosmetics, and electronics stores.

Traditional online stores and product marketplaces.

E-commerce is moving to mobile applications, as this allows you to build a trusting relationship with the buyer. The application gives more opportunities for interaction and helps to control the needs and desires of buyers.

Advertising companies.

Such a powerful advertising resource as social networks are increasingly adapting to smartphones and tablets.

Medical, administrative, and social institutions.

The use of m-commerce tools will reduce the burden on employees and simplify interaction with visitors.

The main tasks mobile applications for retail solve

The main questions that customers of m-commerce applications have are: “Why should I spend money on development? What can the application give me that the client cannot do on the site or live? Why would customers download my app, and what will the company get from downloading it?”

A good mobile application should be useful enough for the buyer to install and keep it in the smartphone’s crammed memory between photos, videos, games, and instant messengers, and at the same time bring benefits to the seller. Only in this case, buyers will leave the application after the first session, and the company will recoup the costs of its creation. We noticed that all the functions of mobile applications that are important for retail solve 4 main tasks:

Increase sales.

Setting up product selection, sales, and payment services is the most important thing in a mobile application. In addition to the list of goods directly and the ability to order them directly from a smartphone, the seller has the opportunity to offer customers the items that he is most often interested in, and offer discounts on popular goods via push. By the way, “smart” push notifications are one of the most requested features over the past year. It is worth adding detailed product descriptions and links to manufacturers or quality certificates to the m-commerce application. Integration with internal CRM systems is in high demand.

Direct communication with the buyer.

It is always useful for the seller to know what the buyer thinks about the product and the company in order to optimize his work and resolve the inevitable conflicts. For the consumer, feedback is equally important. It’s good if the user has the opportunity to get answers to questions, solve a problem, and leave feedback in the application. For this, convenient and simple feedback forms are introduced or a chatbot is added.

Organization of work within the retail company.

An in-house application can save a retailer both time and money. Using the application, company employees can quickly find the right product in the database, check availability in stock and upcoming deliveries, including batch sizes, control promotions, and price changes, and recognize information from price tags…

Increasing customer loyalty to the retailer.

If the client installed and re-launched the application, it means that he already trusts you. The task of the company is not to lose, but to strengthen this sympathy. For this, special promotions are used, available only to users of the application.

What do users expect to see in the app?

Many believe that a company’s mobile application must be creative so that nothing like this has ever happened before. Of course, the uniqueness of a product is always important, but its user-friendliness is much more important. There are several “classic” features that can be used when developing a retail mobile application:

Product catalog and prices

It is very convenient for customers to see what is available and select products according to specified characteristics (for example, color, size, collection). In a word, all the benefits of shopping users get in a smartphone or tablet.

Coupons and discounts

It probably shouldn’t be repeated that everyone likes specials. Mobile applications allow users to immediately learn about the “hot” products of the seller – and have time to get the best at the lowest price. After all, not only sellers compete with each other, but also buyers.

Customer support

There can be a lot of things here: the opportunity to postpone the product you like before coming to the store, ask a consultant a question and leave feedback. By the way, many prefer communication with online consultants, not with real sellers.

Scan codes

It is very convenient to find out prices and information about products by scanning barcodes. No need to waste time asking sellers or looking for help. In addition, in mobile development, you can provide the option to compare products.

Search for the nearest outlet

For retail chains, it is important to show the customer that the store or restaurant is nearby. If you help find the way to your establishment, be sure that customers will appreciate it.

Instructions and useful materials

This is especially important if you are selling a fairly complex or specific product. Then the mobile application can become a mini-reference book. In addition, an offline catalog can be very useful for company partners.

Interactive elements

Even if the main purpose of the application is to stimulate demand, and build a sales channel, it is quite possible to supplement the development with interactive content. What could it be? For example, the opportunity to evaluate the combination of different sets of clothes, create your own pizza toppings or play with another user of the application. This is where creativity comes into play!

It turns out that the functions of the application can be assembled together, like a house made of bricks. First, the goals are determined, then the functions and the way they are implemented. If you find the right combination of them, you can be sure that your customers will appreciate your application.

Wrapping up

With the help of smartphones, users search for special offers, compare products, make purchases or choose services – the use is becoming more and more advanced. Such dependence is only beneficial for companies: in finding additional points of contact with the target audience, mobile applications can bring many benefits and opportunities for business growth. The main thing to remember is that m-commerce should solve specific problems and contribute to the development of the company. Therefore, contact a reliable software development company like Intellectsoft to create an application. The team of specialists will help you plan the work and make a list of necessary functions for future applications.