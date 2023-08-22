LibreOffice to Change How It Iterates New Versions

LibreOffice is changing how it iterates its versions, adopting a date-based versioning scheme for future releases.

LibreOffice is the popular open source office suite that is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The most recent version, LibreOffice 7.6, was released in mid-August.

According to Phoronix, the next version will be LibreOffice 24.2, denoting the year and month of release. Given LibreOffice’s six-month release cycle, the next versions will be 24.8 , 25.2, 25.8, etc.

As Phoronix points out, the change was made because LibreOffice is relatively mature, meaning that there aren’t always enough new features to justify a major point release. Moving to a date-based versioning scheme eliminates that issue.