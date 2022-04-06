Latest Version of Teams Brings Customer Lockbox and Improved Search

Microsoft has released a new version of Teams, bringing Customer Lockbox and improved search.

Microsoft Teams has quickly overtaken Slack to become the dominant corporate messaging platform, topping 270 monthly active users. The latest version brings a number of major improvements, especially to search, and security.

One of the most notable additions to the app is the inclusion of Microsoft’s Customer Lockbox feature. Customer Lockbox addresses one of the biggest issues with cloud platforms, securing data that must be kept private, including from the cloud provider itself. Teams now includes the feature, giving users the ability to keep their most private information private.

Search has been given a major overhaul, making results faster, more intuitive, and visually easier to interact with.

A new search results page experience from Microsoft Search in Teams will make finding messages, people, answers, and files faster and more intuitive. A new All page will show top results from each domain, Bookmark, and Acronym.

This new experience will provide better answers, decluttered search result snippets, preview message results for more context, more discoverable filters, and previews for files with better relevance based on the people and content you engage with most in Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.

The new features are sure to improve the experience for Teams users