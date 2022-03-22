LAPSUS$ May Have Hacked Okta

Identification and authentication services firm Okta is investigating the possibility it may have been hacked by LAPSUS$.

LAPSUS$ has accomplished a number of high-profile hacks in recent weeks, including stealing the Samsung Galaxy code and the Nvidia GPU code. According to Reuters, the group is now claiming to have hacked Okta, one of the leading providers of identity and authentication services.

Okta says it is investigating whether the claims are true. If they are, however, the repercussions could be nothing short of disastrous, depending on how badly the company has been compromised. Companies around the world, large and small, rely on Okta to authenticate their users and services.

We will continue to monitor this story and report updates as details become available.