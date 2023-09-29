iPhone 4 SE Looks Poised to Take Its Design From the iPhone 14

The next version of Apple’s popular iPhone SE looks poised to borrow its design from the iPhone 14, according to a new report.

The iPhone SE is a popular option for iPhone users who want the most important features at a budget cost. The SE often hits a sweet spot, in terms of price, by eliminating some of the highest-end features that many users simply don’t need.

According to MacRumors, the next version of the phone, codenamed “Ghost,” will get its design almost entirely from the iPhone 14.

According to our sources, the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will use a modified version of the ‌iPhone 14‌ chassis and will even maintain ‌iPhone 14‌ test parameters for internal testing.

MacRumors sources suggest the iPhone SE 4 may also get massive camera upgrade, with a 48-megapixel rear camera. It’s believed the new model will feature Face ID, instead of Touch ID, and have a new OLED screen.

Basing the iPhone SE 4 on the iPhone 14 is a smart move that will help ensure the popularity of the device, since the iPhone 14 had a well-received design.