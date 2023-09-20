Advertise with Us
iOS 17 Will Encrypt Voice Memo Titles in iCloud

Apple has made an important change to Voice Memos to improve privacy, encrypting their titles when stored in iCloud....
Written by Staff
Wednesday, September 20, 2023

    • Apple has made an important change to Voice Memos to improve privacy, encrypting their titles when stored in iCloud.

    Apple announced the change in a support document:

    Starting in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves. Because of this change, Voice Memos may display the date of the recording, rather than the previous title, on devices with older software.

    The change is a welcome one for Voice Memos users.

