Intel Scores Amazon and Qualcomm as Foundry Client

Intel has scored a big win in its efforts to rebuild its semiconductor manufacturing, with Qualcomm and Amazon set to use its foundries.

New CEO Pat Gelsinger is determined to reverse Intel’s recent fortunes, and is betting big on the company doubling down on its own manufacturing. The company made headlines when it announced plans to build two foundries in Arizona, to the tune of $20 billion. Intel has also been rumored to be trying to buy GlobalFoundries.

According to Reuters, Intel has scored a major win, with Amazon and Qualcomm set to use the company’s new foundries. Qualcomm, in particular, will use Intel’s 20A chipmaking process, ideal for the company’s mobile chips.

Intel is clearly intent on gaining ground against TSMC, which has long-since eclipsed Intel and poached major customers, such as Apple. The company sees close partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Qualcomm as a key component of that goal.

“There have been many, many hours of deep and technical engagement with these first two customers, and many others,” Gelsinger said.