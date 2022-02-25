Intel Continues to Play From Behind Against Apple’s M1

Intel has been ramping up its efforts to compete with the M1, but it’s still at least a year behind with little hope of catching up.

Apple’s M1 chip took the computing world by storm. Based on the same designs that have been powering the iPhone and iPad for years, the M1 combined industry leading energy efficiency with performance that rivaled Intel’s best chips. The loss of Apple’s business was a major blow to Intel, and shone a spotlight on how much the company has struggled to make competitive mobile chips.

According to 9to5Mac, a leaked Intel roadmap suggests the company may finally have an answer to the M1 in the form of its 15th-generation “Arrow Lake” processors. Intel evidently plans on using TSMC, the same company that produces Apple’s M1, to produce its 3nm Arrow Lake.

Unfortunately for the company, its latest chip won’t actually hit the market until late 2023. By that time, it’s believed Apple will already be on its M2 chips. As a result, while the Arrow Lake will likely best the M1, by the time it shows up it won’t matter — Apple will still be ahead of Intel.

Intel is certainly making progress toward returning to its former glory, but its struggles to beat the M1 demonstrate it still has a ways to go.