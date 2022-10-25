Intel CEO Calls China Sanctions ‘Inevitable,’ Says Supply Chain Must Rebalance

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has weighed in on US restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry, calling the measures “inevitable.”

The US has been aggressively restricting semiconductor exports to China, limiting any such exports to older technology that is several generations old. The US has even used its export rules to prevent overseas companies from exporting to China if they use US tech in their manufacturing process.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gelsinger says such measures are to be expected.

“I viewed this geopolitically as inevitable,” Mr. Gelsinger said. “And that’s why the rebalancing of supply chains is so critical.”

Gelsinger likened the importance of semiconductors to the role oil has played for half a century.

“Where the oil reserves are defined geopolitics for the last five decades. Where the fabs are for the next five decades is more important,” Mr. Gelsinger added.

Intel, like many companies, is working to rebalance the semiconductor supply chain, buoyed by US legislation making more than $52 billion available to companies that increase chip production in the US. Intel has announced plans for a $20 billion semiconductor “mega-site” facility in Ohio, as well as $80 billion in EU-based production.