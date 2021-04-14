Google’s AppSheet Automation Now Available

Google has made its low-code automation tool, AppSheet Automation, generally available.

Google bought AppSheet, one of the leading no-code development platforms, at the beginning of 2020. The company has been building on that acquisition by developing AI-based automation to help organizations automate their business processes.

Automation is more important than ever as companies and industries try to return to normal. According to Forrester, “automation has been a major force reshaping work since long before the pandemic; now, it’s taking on a new urgency in the context of business risk and resiliency… As we emerge from the crisis, firms will look to automation as a way to mitigate the risks that future crises pose to the supply and productivity of human workers.”

Google is clearly working to position AppSheet Automation as the platform of choice for companies looking to improve their automation.

Last fall, we announced early access for AppSheet Automation, a significant addition to AppSheet, our no-code development platform, that leverages Google AI to make it easier to automate business processes. Today, as part of our mission to further support the future of work, we are making AppSheet Automation generally available (GA). AppSheet Automation empowers even those without coding skills to reshape their own work with powerful new features including smarter extraction of structured data from documents and compatibility with a wider range of data sources like Google Workspace Sheets and Drive.

Google says companies around the world are already using AppSheet. AppSheet Automation should open up important new possibilities.