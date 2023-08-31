Google’s AI Search Is Getting Improved Source Citation

Google is remedying one of the biggest complaints with generative AI models, adding improved source citation to its AI-powered search.

As ChatGPT, Bing AI, and Bard AI hit the market, one of the big complaints was the lack of citation. The AIs would present “facts” rather authoritatively, but provide little to no information about where those facts came from. In some cases, they were completely made up.

According to a company blog post, Google is working to improve this with its Search Generative Experience (SGE):

This generative AI experience helps people explore a range of perspectives and serves as a jumping-off point to explore web content. We recently shared that we were experimenting with even easier ways for people to discover and visit the web pages that back up the information in AI-powered overviews. During testing, we’ve learned that people find it easier and more understandable when access to these links is presented within the overview itself. So starting today, when you see an arrow icon next to information in an AI-powered overview, you can click to see relevant web pages, and easily learn more by visiting the sites. This is launching first in the U.S. and will roll out to Japan and India over the coming weeks.

The new feature is a welcome development and one that will improve the usefulness and utility of AI-powered search.