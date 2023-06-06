Google Workspace Now Supports Passkey Login

Google is taking one more step toward a passwordless future, rolling out passkey support Google Workspace and Cloud Identity accounts.

The company made the case in a blog post for why users should care about passkeys:

Passkeys are a new, passwordless sign-in method that can offer a more convenient and secure authentication experience across websites and apps. Passkeys are based on an industry standard and available across popular browsers and operating systems that people use every day, including Android, ChromeOS, iOS, macOS, and Windows. Google early data (March – April 2023) shows that passkeys are 2x faster and 4x less error prone than passwords.

The company says the feature is now available in open beta:

Google Workspace is enabling the use of passkeys as a simpler and safer alternative to passwords to sign-in to Google Accounts. Additionally, Workspace admins can now allow users to use passkeys to skip passwords at sign-in for Workspace apps — this feature gives users the option to skip entering their password and sign-in with passkeys using a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanism across phones, laptops, or desktop.

The company also assures users that their privacy will be respected, with no biometric data sent to Google servers:

Passkeys have been designed with user privacy in mind. When a user signs in with a passkey to their Workspace apps, such as a Gmail or Google Drive, the passkey can confirm that a user has access to their device and can unlock it with a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanism. The user’s biometric data is never sent to Google’s servers or other websites and apps.

Companies have been pushing for a replacement to passwords. Google adopting passkeys for Workspace could be the push many users need to make the jump.