Google Ramps Up Israeli Cloud and Tech Investments

Google is increasing its investments in the Israeli tech scene with a new cloud region and high-tech school.

Israel has been a center of advanced technological development for decades, and Google is the latest company to invest in the country’s development. According to Reuters, Google Cloud has launched its first local cloud region in Israel.

The deal was originally announced in early 2021 with the promise of bringing Google’s full suite of tools to local businesses and organizations.

“When it launches, the Israel region will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of Google Cloud products to private and public sector organizations locally,” wrote Boaz Maoz, Country Director, Israel, Google Cloud. “We look forward to welcoming you to the Israel region, and we’re excited to support your growing business on our platform.”

Israel’s Finance Ministry, citing Google data, says the cloud region will add more than 21,000 new jobs and $7.6 billion to Israel’s economy by 2030.

In addition to the cloud region, Reuters reports that Google is also working with Reichman University to establish a high-tech school to provide computer programming, data analysis, and sales training. Like much of the tech industry, Israel is struggling to keep up with the demand for skilled workers.

The university has made clear it will subsidize students from under-represented communities, “including women, the ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, members of the Ethiopian community and people from the geo-social periphery and disadvantaged socio-economic groups.”

“We believe that a variety of voices, opinions and perspectives enriches Israeli high-tech and its developments,” said Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel.