Google Pilot Program Tests the Use of No-Internet PCs

Google is going to great lengths to combat cybersecurity threats, reportedly testing the use of no-internet computers for some of its employees.

According to CNBC, Google’s pilot program uses PCs that have general internet access disabled. The computers can only access some Google online properties, such as Gmail and Google Drive, as well as the company’s internal tools.

The pilot program was originally slated to include 2,500 employees, but the company modified it to allow employees to opt-out, as well as allow ones to volunteer.

One of the internal descriptions of the program, seen by CNBC, noted that “Googlers are frequent targets of attacks.”

“Ensuring the safety of our products and users is one of our top priorities,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the outlet. “We routinely explore ways to strengthen our internal systems against malicious attacks.”