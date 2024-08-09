Google Meet Gets ‘Take Notes For Me’ AI Note Taking Feature

Google is adding a major new feature to Google Meet that will improve the app’s convenience and utility, with AI-powered note taking.

The company announced the new features, called “Take notes for me,” in a blog post.

“Take notes for me,” an AI-powered feature in Google Meet that automatically takes notes during your meetings, will be rolling out soon. Prior to end user availability, admins can now configure whether their users can use this Google AI note-taking feature with a new Admin console setting. This setting can be configured in the Admin console by going to Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Gemini Settings.

Like the app’s transcription features, admins have the ability to test it out before deploying it to all users. The new feature is available to Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging add-on customers. The company says only users with one of these liceses can access the new feature.

Google says the notes will be stored in the meeting owner’s drive.

Notes documents will be stored in the meeting owner’s drive folder and will follow the Meet retention policy that your organization has configured. If you are currently testing this feature in Workspace Labs and Alpha, your experience will change from respecting the Drive retention policy to respecting the Meet retention policy.

The rollout is slated to begin on August 13 and be completed on August 21.