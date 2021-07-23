Google Looks to Reinvent Industrial Robots With Intrinsic

Google has launched Intrinsic from X, its moonshot factory, in an effort to reinvent industrial robots.

Intrinsic CEO Wendy Tan-White made the announcement via a blog post.

Intrinsic is working to unlock the creative and economic potential of industrial robotics for millions more businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers. We’re developing software tools designed to make industrial robots (which are used to make everything from solar panels to cars) easier to use, less costly and more flexible, so that more people can use them to make new products, businesses and services.

Alphabet and Intrinsic see easier-to-use, less expensive robotics as a way to help countries around the world improve their manufacturing processes.

By unlocking access to these incredible productivity tools, we hope to support a shift towards a more sustainable and equitable way of making things. Currently just 10 countries manufacture 70% of the world’s goods. This means most things are made far away from their end consumers, which drives global transport emissions, and many countries and businesses miss out on economic opportunities. Even countries with strong manufacturing sectors need help meeting demand: the US manufacturing industry alone is expected to have 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030.

While Alphabet’s X division has a mixed track record, in terms of building successful companies, Intrinsic certainly seems poised for success, addressing a viable need.