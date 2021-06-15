Google Launches Search Console Insights

Google has officially launched Search Console Insights for all users.

Search Console Insights is designed to help webmasters, writers and content creators gain better insights into how their content is resonating with users. The new feature can also show where viewers/readers are coming from, including what people were searching for before landing on content.

Google made the announcement on its blog.

This experience joins data from both Search Console and Google Analytics with a goal of making it easy to understand your content’s performance. Whether you are a web content creator, blogger, or a website owner, and independent of your technical expertise, it can provide you with an overview and helpful insights on how your content is performing. This new experience will gradually be rolled out to all Search Console users in the upcoming days.

The new feature doesn’t require an Analytics account although, obviously, it will provide more insights with one.