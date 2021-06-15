Google’s June 2021 Core Update Rollout is Complete

Google’s June 2021 Core Update has rolled out, as of June 12, bringing the latest changes to Google’s search algorithm.

Google rolls out updates to its search algorithms on a regular basis, although they usually happen roughly six months apart. This update, however, wasn’t quite complete at the time Google wanted to roll it out in June, so the company split it into a June 2021 and July 2021 Core Update.

The company announced it would start rolling out the June portion, beginning June 2. At the time, the company said some sites could go up or down in the rankings, or stay the same, but nothing would be set in stone until both parts had rolled out.

As of June 12, however, the first half of the update has been rolled out, so webmasters may start seeing some initial changes.