Google Issues ‘Final Reminder’ For DropCam, DropCam Pro, & Nest Secure EOL

Google issued a “final reminder” for users of DropCam, DropCam Pro, and Nest Secure systems, saying support will end April 8.

Google first announced it would be dropping support for the products in April 2023. The company is issuing the final warning as a reminder to users who have not yet migrated.

About a year ago we announced that support for Dropcam, Dropcam Pro, and Nest Secure will end on April 8, 2024. Since then, we’ve reached out to impacted users through a series of email communications and in-app messages to help prepare for this transition, and to provide special offers based on eligibility.

For Nest Secure users, Google has provided offers for a Self Setup System from ADT:

Starting April 8, 2024, support will stop for Nest Secure and your Nest Secure will no longer be accessible in the Nest app. Eligible Nest Secure users were emailed an offer for a Self Setup System from ADT on us (up to $485 value) or $200 to use on the Google Store. Offer can be redeemed until May 7th, 2024.

The company has provided a migration path for DropCam users to migrate to the Nest Cam:

On April 8, 2024, Dropcam and Dropcam Pro will no longer work and you will no longer be able to manage your camera using the Nest app. In addition, no new video history will be recorded from your camera starting April 8th. Eligible Dropcam and Dropcam Pro users were emailed an offer towards a Nest Cam (indoor, wired). Nest Cam is part of our next generation of cameras with more helpful features like HDR and built-in intelligence. The offer can be redeemed until May 7th, 2024. Your Dropcam and Dropcam Pro video history will be available for a limited amount of time, the timing is based on your Nest Aware subscription version and tier (which ranges from 5 to 60 days). If you wish to keep any video clips, you can learn how to create and download clips here.

Any remaining users should take action ASAP.