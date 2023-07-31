Google Is Moving Its Search Page Footer to Improve Access to Important Info

Google is improving access to important information — such as privacy policy, feedback, and terms — by relocating its search page footer.

Google revealed the change in a support page:

You’ll soon see a new experience to make access to key items easier on the Search Results Page on the web. Actions such as send feedback, privacy, and terms can now be found behind the settings icon at the top of the page on desktop. These changes will also apply to mobile web, where actions such as send feedback, language, privacy, and terms can now be found behind the menu button (☰) at the top corner.

We hope this change will help users access these actions more easily without having to scroll all the way to the bottom. Please let us know what you think!